Medical bills paid by private insurance vs. Medicare: Comparison by state

Private insurance plans in the U.S. paid 248 percent of what Medicare would have paid for the same medical services in 2020, the 2022 National Hospital Price Transparency Study by Rand found.
The study analyzed the average allowed amount paid by a commercial insurance plan compared to what Medicare would have paid for the same services by state. It includes inpatient and outpatient facilities, as well as inpatient and outpatient physician/professional services.
This data is included in a new dashboard called Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana.
Prices paid by commercial health insurance plans relative to Medicare by state:
Note: Data for Maryland is unavailable.
1. South Carolina: 321 percent
2. West Virginia: 317 percent
3. Florida: 309 percent
4. Wisconsin: 307 percent
5. Wyoming: 305 percent
6. Minnesota: 297 percent
7. Indiana: 292 percent (tie)
7. Arizona: 292 percent (tie)
9. Kansas: 290 percent
10. Georgia: 288 percent (tie)
10. New Mexico: 288 percent (tie)
10. Colorado: 288 percent (tie)
13. California: 286 percent
14. Delaware: 284 percent
15. Nebraska: 282 percent
16. Virginia: 279 percent
17. Alaska: 278 percent (tie)
17. Ohio: 278 percent (tie)
19. Maine: 275 percent
20. North Carolina: 266 percent
21. New York: 263 percent
22. Nevada: 260 percent
23. Missouri: 255 percent
24. Illinois: 253 percent
25. Texas: 252 percent
26. Idaho: 240 percent
27. Montana: 239 percent
28. Alabama: 235 percent (tie)
28. Pennsylvania: 235 percent (tie)
30. Louisiana: 230 percent
31. Oregon: 221 percent
32. Tennessee: 219 percent (tie)
32. Connecticut: 219 percent (tie)
34. South Dakota: 218 percent (tie)
34. New Hampshire: 218 percent (tie)
36. New Jersey: 217 percent
37. Vermont: 215 percent
38. Kentucky: 212 percent
39. North Dakota: 211 percent
40. Iowa: 198 percent (tie)
40. Utah: 198 percent (tie)
42. Oklahoma: 195 percent
43. Rhode Island: 194 percent
44. Mississippi: 193 percent (tie)
44. Michigan: 193 percent (tie)
46. Massachusetts: 179 percent
47. Washington: 174 percent
48. Arkansas: 149 percent
49. Hawaii: 147 percent