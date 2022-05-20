Mayo Clinic posts $142M operating gain, bucking national trend

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic ended the first quarter of 2022 with an operating gain, unlike many health systems across the U.S.

In the quarter ended March 31, Mayo Clinic recorded revenue of $3.9 billion, representing about a 7 percent increase compared to the same period one year prior. The health system saw a boost in medical service revenue and grant revenue, according to its financial report released May 19.

Mayo Clinic's expenses also rose in the first quarter of 2022 to $3.8 billion. In the comparable quarter in 2021, Mayo Clinic's expenses were $3.4 billion. The health system attributed the 10 percent expense increase to a boost in salaries and wages as well as supply costs.

Mayo Clinic ended the first quarter of this year with an operating gain of $142 million. In the same quarter last year, Mayo posted operating income of $243 million.

The health system also recorded nonoperating losses of $369 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Despite losses from nonoperating items, Mayo Clinic ended the quarter with $17.5 billion in net assets, up from $13.2 billion recorded in the same period one year prior.

"The year 2022 begins with new challenges that follow nearly two years of pandemic operations," Mayo Clinic said in the financial report. "Workforce shortages and corresponding labor cost inflation, persistent supply chain disruptions and shortages, a higher interest rate environment, and capital market volatility have all taken center stage for management attention."