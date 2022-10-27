Kansas hospitals get $341M with enhanced healthcare access program

Hospitals in Kansas will receive $341 million each year following an update in the state's Health Care Access Improvement Program, WIBW reported Oct. 26.

The increase in funds will be used to bolster Medicaid payments and support state health systems.

State officials had been working to secure this increase for the past three years before receiving federal approval.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the funding will improve access to care as well as aid in decreasing healthcare disparities in rural and minority communities, according to the news outlet.