RCM tech platform Janus Health has named Todd Doze its news CEO.

Mr. Doze succeeds Janus co-founder Brendan Downing, who served as CEO since 2020, according to a May 14 news release from the company. Mr. Downing will remain on the company's board of directors.

Mr. Doze most recently served as CEO of RCM company Alpha II, according to the release. He also previously held leadership roles at Healthcare Payment Specialists and TransUnion.