Impact Advisors taps for R1 exec to spearhead revenue cycle expansion

Healthcare management consulting firm Impact Advisors has hired Wes Arnett to lead efforts to expand its Revenue Cycle Managed Services practice.

Mr. Arnett was a member of R1 RCM's founding group, according to a Jan. 7 Impact Advisors news release. His roles at R1 included serving as executive vice president of integration from 2022 to 2023, according to his LinkedIn page. He most recently served as senior vice president of shared services and optimization at home care provider Compassus.

Impact Advisors' Revenue Cycle Managed Services practice provides end-to-end outsourced revenue cycle services for providers across the U.S., according to the release.