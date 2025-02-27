How HCA, Tenet, CHS and UHS stacked up in 2024

Three of the four largest publicly traded for-profit hospital operators reported increases in their net income in 2024.

Here is a breakdown of each health systems' financial results in 2024:

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

1. Net loss: $516 million, down from a net loss of $133 million in 2023

2. Operating income: $542 million, down from $957 million in 2023

3. Operating margin: 4.3%, down from 7.7% in 2023

4. Revenue: $12.6 billion, up from $12.5 billion in 2023

5. Expenses: $12.1 billion, up from $11.5 billion in 2023

HCA (Nashville, Tenn.)

1. Net income: $5.8 billion, up from $5.2 billion in 2023

2. Operating income: $8.5 billion, up from $7.7 billion in 2023.

3. Operating margin: 12.1%, up from 11.9% in 2023.

4. Revenue: $70.6 billion in 2024, up from $65 billion in 2023.

5. Expenses: $62.1 billion up from $57.3 billion in 2023.

Tenet (Dallas)

1. Net income: $4.1 billion, up from $1.3 billion in 2023.

2. Operating income: $6 billion, up from $2.5 in 2023

3. Operating margin: 28.8% margin, up from 12.2% margin in 2023

4. Revenue: $20.7 billion, up from $20.5 billion in 2023

5. Expenses: $14.7 billion, down from $18 billion in 2023

6. Tenet sold 14 hospitals in 2024 for more than $4.8 billion across California, South Carolina and Alabama.

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)

1. Net income: $1.1 billion, up from $717.8 million in 2023

2. Operating income: $1.7 billion, up from $1.2 billion in 2023

3. Operating margin: 10.6%, up from 8.2% in 2023

4. Revenue: $15.8 billion, up $14.3 billion in 2023

5. Expenses: $14.1 billion, up $13.1 in 2023