How far patients will drive for the best medical care prices

More than 80 percent of respondents said they would stay within 50 miles when seeking out the best medical care price, according to a Sept. 1 survey by Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.

YouGov surveyed 2,026 Americans on Akasa's behalf from March 9-14, according to a news release. Respondents were asked, "Assuming quality is equivalent across all care options, how far would you travel to get the best price for medical care?"

Fifty-one percent said they are willing to travel within 10 to 20 miles, according to the survey. Thirty-one percent said they are willing to travel 21 to 50 miles, 13 percent said they are willing to go 51 to 100 miles, 2 percent said they are willing to travel 101 to 200 miles and 3 percent said they are willing to go 201 to 400 miles.