Hospitals urge CMS to extend enforcement discretion for No Surprises Act

The American Hospital Association urged CMS to extend its enforcement discretion for the No Surprises Act regulatory requirement relating to providing good faith estimates for uninsured and self-pay patients.

Currently, CMS is exercising enforcement discretion until Jan. 1, 2023. There is no method for unaffiliated providers to share or receive good faith estimates with another provider in an automated way, AHA said in a June 6 letter.

"Due to the lack of currently available automated solutions, this process would require a significant manual effort by providers, which would undoubtedly result in the convening provider being unable to meet the short statutory timeframes for delivering good faith estimates to the patients and could also lead to inadvertent errors," the letter stated.

AHA is requesting CMS extend its enforcement discretion until there is a technical solution.

"We urge CMS to continue to exercise enforcement discretion with respect to the comprehensive good faith estimate requirement until a technical solution for exchanging this information is developed and implemented across all providers."

