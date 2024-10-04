Hospital expense growth slows: 36 statistics

Expenses were relatively flat for nonprofit hospitals in August compared to July, according to Kaufman Hall's National Hospital Flash Report.

Total expense growth is slowing year over year as well, especially as labor expenses even out. Supply expenses climbed slightly while drug expenses dropped slightly overall.

Here are 36 statistics on hospital expenses based on data from 1,300 hospitals, collected by Syntellis Performance Solutions, part of Strata.

Expenses per calendar day

Total

1. Month over month: 1%

2. Year over year: 7%

3. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 6%

Labor

4. Month over month: 0%

5. Year over year: 6%

6. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 7%

Non-labor

7. Month over month: 1%

8. Year over year: 6%

9. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 7%

Supply

10. Month over month: 2%

11. Year over year: 7%

12. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 9%

Drug

13. Month over month: -1%

14. Year over year: 5%

15. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 9%

Purchased services

16. Month over month: 2%

17. Year over year: 12%

18. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 8%

Expenses per adjusted discharge

Total

19. Month over month: -2%

20. Year over year: 5%

21. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 0%

Labor

22. Month over month: -2%

23. Year over year: 4%

24. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: -1%

Non-labor

25. Month over month: -1%

26. Year over year: 5%

27. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 2%

Supply

28. Month over month: -1%

29. Year over year: 3%

30. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 4%

Drugs

31. Month over month: -3%

32. Year over year: 2%

33. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 3%

Purchased services

34. Month over month: 0%

35. Year over year: 11%

36. Year to date 2023 vs. 2024: 5%