Highs of 4.3% to lows of -3.5%: How hospital margins dipped over 12 months

Hospitals continue to feel the pinch from high expenses offsetting revenues, especially in relation to the cost of labor, leading to another month of negative operating margins for many, according to Kaufman Hall's November "National Hospital Flash Report," which is based on data from more than 900 hospitals.
Here's how the median operating margins of hospitals have fared from November 2021 to October 2022, according to Kaufman Hall:
|November 2021
|4.3 percent
|December 2021
|4.3 percent
|January 2022
|-3.5 percent
|February 2022
|-3.4 percent
|March 2022
|-1.9 percent
|April 2022
|-1.9 percent
|May 2022
|-1.5 percent
|June 2022
|-0.4 percent
|July 2022
|-0.8 percent
|August 2022
|-0.5 percent
|September 2022
|-0.2 percent
|October 2022
|-0.5 percent