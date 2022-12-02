Highs of 4.3% to lows of -3.5%: How hospital margins dipped over 12 months

Alan Condon -

Hospitals continue to feel the pinch from high expenses offsetting revenues, especially in relation to the cost of labor, leading to another month of negative operating margins for many, according to Kaufman Hall's November "National Hospital Flash Report," which is based on data from more than 900 hospitals. 

Here's how the median operating margins of hospitals have fared from November 2021 to October 2022, according to Kaufman Hall:

November 2021 4.3 percent
December 2021 4.3 percent
January 2022 -3.5 percent
February 2022 -3.4 percent
March 2022 -1.9 percent
April 2022 -1.9 percent
May 2022 -1.5 percent
June 2022 -0.4 percent
July 2022 -0.8 percent
August 2022 -0.5 percent
September 2022 -0.2 percent
October 2022 -0.5 percent

 

