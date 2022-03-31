HHS to claw back $100M in COVID-19 aid from facilities that failed to report funds

HHS is asking providers to pay back $100 million in pandemic assistance for failing to comply with the agency's reporting requirements, Bloomberg Law reported March 30.

The HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration sent notices to noncompliant facilities March 10. Providers have 30 days to return the funds.

"If you do not return the funds, HRSA will initiate the recovery of all funds not reported on" during the first reporting period, HHS said, according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg Law.

The providers who don't return the funds will also be excluded from future payments, HHS said.

About 10,000 providers are being asked to return about $30,000 to $250,000 of Provider Relief Fund dollars by April 10, according to the Medical Group Management Association, which represents healthcare practices and providers.

The Provider Relief Fund allocated $178 billion in relief funds for healthcare providers to offset revenue losses and climbing expenses amid the pandemic.

Claire Ernst, MGMA's director of government affairs, told Bloomberg Law that repaying this money could be "completely detrimental" to providers.

