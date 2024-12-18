Healthcare spending grew 7.5% in 2023: 8 things to know

In 2023, U.S. healthcare spending reached $4.9 trillion, reflecting a 7.5% increase — up from 4.6% growth the year prior — according to a new CMS analysis published online Dec. 18 by Health Affairs.

Eight things to know, per the analysis:

1. The year-over-year uptick in healthcare spending growth reflected growth in non-price factors, such as use and intensity of services.

2. When accounting for healthcare price inflation using the National Health Expenditure deflator, real healthcare spending increased by 4.4% in 2023, outpacing the 1.4% growth seen in 2022.

3. 2023's 4.4% real healthcare spending growth rate also outpaced the 2.9% growth rate of real GDP for the year.

4. In 2023, private health insurance spending rose 11.5% to $1.5 trillion, driven by higher enrollment, increased spending on goods and services, and growth in the net cost of insurance.

5. In 2023, Medicare spending reached $1 trillion, and Medicaid spending totaled $871.7 billion.

6. Medicare spending increased 8.1% in 2023, up from 6.4% growth the previous year, partly due to rapid growth in Medicare Advantage spending. Medicaid spending rose 7.9%, falling back a bit from the 9.7% growth observed in 2022.

7. Total out-of-pocket spending increased 7.2% in 2023 to $505.7 billion, up from 6.9% growth in 2022.

8. Hospital care spending reached $1.5 trillion in 2023, growing 10.4% — the fastest rate since 1990, when it rose 10.8%.