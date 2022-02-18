Health system financial results for Q4

The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. 

Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results. 

Health system Revenue Net income Operating income
Community Health Systems
 $3.2 billion $223 million $424 million
CommonSpirit Health $8.9 billion $118 million -$81 million
Mass General Brigham $4.1 billion $105 million $129.6 million
Tenet Healthcare $4.9 billion $250 million $751 million
HCA Healthcare $15.1 billion $1.8 billion Not reported

 

