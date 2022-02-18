Health system financial results for Q4

Listen
The health systems listed below recently released financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Note: This webpage will be updated as more health systems release their financial results.
|Health system
|Revenue
|Net income
|Operating income
|Community Health Systems
|$3.2 billion
|$223 million
|$424 million
|CommonSpirit Health
|$8.9 billion
|$118 million
|-$81 million
|Mass General Brigham
|$4.1 billion
|$105 million
|$129.6 million
|Tenet Healthcare
|$4.9 billion
|$250 million
|$751 million
|HCA Healthcare
|$15.1 billion
|$1.8 billion
|Not reported