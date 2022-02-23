Ground ambulance costs rise, report finds: 3 things to know

Average charges and allowed amounts for both advanced life support and basic life support ground ambulance services increased from 2017 to 2020, a Feb. 23 Fair Health report found.

Three things to know:

1. ALS services accounted for 51.5 percent of emergency ground ambulance claim lines in 2020, and BLS services accounted for 48.5 percent.

2. ALS emergency ground ambulance service average charges went from $1,042 in 2017 to $1,277 in 2020, representing a 22.6 percent increase. For the same services, the average allowed amount increased by 56 percent from $486 to $758. The average Medicare amount increased by 5 percent from $441 to $463.

3. BLS emergency ground ambulance service average charges increased by 17.5 percent, from $800 in 2017 to $940 in 2020. The average allowed amount went from $373 to $522, a 39.9 percent increase. The average Medicare amount increased by 4.8 percent from $372 to $390.

