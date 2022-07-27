Fresenius may merge Helios with a competitor

Bad Homburg, Germany-based Fresenius Medical Care is considering merging its hospital operator Helios with a competitor, which would become a minority owner in the subsidiary, Bloomberg reported July 27.

"The aim is to further strengthen Helios' growth," Wolfgang Hofmann, MD, head of mergers and acquisitions for Fresenius, told German news source Handelsblatt. "We want to remain the majority owners."

The first step would be for Fresenius to review the market for the right competitor for the merger, which could obtain shares in Helios if everything went well.