Duke Health raises operating margin from 0.3% to 4.6% in H1

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health recorded an operating income of $189.8 million (4.6% operating margin) through the first half of fiscal 2026, up from an operating income of $12 million (0.3% margin), according to its Feb. 12 financial report.

Duke Health reported total operating revenue of $4.1 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, up from $3.5 billion during the same period last year. Patient service revenue was $4 billion, up from $3.4 billion. Other revenue was $118.6 million, up from $93.9 million.

Total operating expenses were $3.9 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $3.5 billion through the same two quarters last year. Employee compensation and temporary labor totaled $2 billion, up from $1.9 billion. Medical supply costs were $1.1 billion, up from $873.9 million.

Duke Health reported a net income of $486.7 million in the first half of 2026, up from $175.7 million last year.