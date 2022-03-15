Deadline looms for reporting 2nd phase of provider relief payments

Healthcare providers who received Provider Relief Fund payments of more than $10,000 between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, have until March 31 to report to the Health Resources and Services Administration on how they used the funds.

The deadline to use funds for the second period was Dec. 31, 2021.

Those who did not provide a report for the first period must return their payments to the HRSA, will be excluded from receiving or retaining future PRF payments, and HRSA will seek repayment of payments received between April 10 and June 30, 2020.

