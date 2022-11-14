Commonwealth Health gets green light for Pennsylvania hospital merger

Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, on Nov. 13 was granted approval to merge Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton (Pa.) under one license, according to The Times-Tribune.

The approval by the state department of health allows the two Scranton hospitals to integrate operations across their campuses.

A single board of trustees and executive team will oversee operations at the hospitals, according to the report. Physicians are now joined on a single medical staff and medical executive committee.

"Our boards, physicians and employees are united in a vision for serving our patients and Northeastern Pennsylvania," Michael Curran, who took over as CEO of both hospitals earlier this year, said in a news release. "Operating under a single license brings efficiencies that strengthen the delivery of care and position us well for the future."