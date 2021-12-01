CMS scraps seriously ill component of Primary Care First payment model

CMS has withdrawn the seriously ill population component of the Primary Care First payment model.

The Primary Care First model, which launched in April 2019, aims to reduce costs, cut avoidable hospitalizations and improve coordination of care. The objective of the seriously ill component was to get Medicare beneficiaries who are seriously ill and experiencing fragmented care into a meaningful relationship with a provider to better manage their care.

In cutting the component, CMS said it believed it would be challenging to identify eligible patients and connect them with the right providers, according to Hospice News.

Earlier this year, CMS had placed the seriously ill population component under review and delayed its April 1 start date. Now the component is sunset.