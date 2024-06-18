City extends development pause on Atlanta Medical Center

City officials voted June 17 to extend a moratorium on development at Atlanta Medical Center for four more months, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Since Wellstar Health System closed the 460-bed hospital in October 2022, a moratorium restricting new development of the site has been in place.

The Atlanta City Council has voted to extend the development ban several times, which requires the city to refuse any applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions or other land changes for 15 parcels of land that were part of the hospital's campus.

WellStar said it experienced significant operating losses in trying to maintain operations at Atlanta Medical Center and was unable to find stakeholders interested in partnering to keep the hospital open.