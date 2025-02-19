CHS seeing payer denials stabilize, but execs remain 'vigilant'

After noting increasingly aggressive payer behavior during its October earnings call, officials for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems said Feb. 19 they are seeing some signs of progress.

"On our last call, we mentioned the impact of downgrades and denials, which continue to be a troubling trend for healthcare providers," CHS CEO Tim Hingtgen said on the company's Feb. 19 earnings call. "However, that situation has shown some stabilization since the third quarter."

During the October call, Mr. Hingtgen said that the system was making incremental investments into its centralized financial services processes and teams, as well as its physician advisor program to "continue to advocate for the appropriate classification of care for our patients and payment for the services our health systems provide."

"Our utilization management and physician advisor programs are performing as expected," he said on the Feb. 19 call.

CHS President and CFO Kevin Hammons said that although the effects of downgrades and denials have stabilized, they will "remain vigilant in our work and advocacy regarding this troubling trend that is affecting all healthcare providers."









