CFOs' seconds-in-commands seeing greater pay, visibility

As the CFO role becomes increasingly operational, deputy-level finance executives are taking on larger leadership roles in their departments — and their compensation is reflecting it, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 5.

The spotlighted seconds-in-command include treasurers, heads of accounting, controllers and vice presidents of finance, according to the Journal. The tighter labor market, alongside an increase in one-time cash or stock awards and annual cash bonus payouts, have swung many of their incomes upward.

For example, median cash bonuses for corporate treasurers increased 23 percent in the most recent fiscal year from the previous year. Total compensation for the role rose 6 percent during that period, the Journal said. Vice presidents of accounting saw a 12 percent increase in their median pay, while accountants received a 31 percent higher median annual bonus in 2021 than in 2020.

Some companies are offering salaries 20 percent higher than what previous executives earned, Cathy Logue, head of the CFO and financial executives practice at recruiting firm Stanton Chase, told the Journal.