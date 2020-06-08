Cape Cod Healthcare extends furloughs for most workers

Furloughs for most of the affected workers at Cape Cod Healthcare were extended another 30 days, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare announced May 7 it would furlough 600 employees for about a month to help offset losses caused by patient volume dips amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, many of those employees will have the furloughs extended, according to the report.

A union official told the Cape Cod Times that more than half of the 600 employees furloughed last month were union members, including technicians and aides.

Most of the union members affected will be furloughed for another 30 days, the union official said. About 95 union members have been called back to work.

