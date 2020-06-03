Baystate Health to return $63M in COVID-19 relief after funding errors

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is returning COVID-19 relief aid it received due to federal funding errors, according to Masslive.

HHS overpaid Baystate by about $63 million when it distributed funds made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Baystate is returning the full overpayment, according to the report.

Part of the overpayment was due to errors that occurred when HHS distributed funds to "high impact" hospitals that treated a large number of COVID-19 patients. The federal government correctly sent Baystate Medical Center $36.3 million as a "high impact" hospital, and then incorrectly sent the same amount to Baystate Children's Hospital, according to the report.

Baystate Health will keep $76.7 million in COVID-19 relief aid, which is meant to reimburse it for expenses or lost revenues tied to the pandemic. That amount isn't enough to cover financial damage caused by the pandemic, Baystate's interim CFO told Masslive.

