Average commercial insurance payment for childbirth, state by state

Molly Gamble -

The average employer-sponsored health plan payment for childbirth is highest in Alaska and lowest in Arkansas, according to an analysis from the Health Care Cost Institute

Below are the average payments under commercial employer-sponsored health insurance for overall childbirth (cesarean section and vaginal births) in 37 states and Washington, D.C., ranked in descending order. Payments for childbirth among people with employer-sponsored health plans include the amounts paid by both the insurer and the patient. 

Averages are based on a sample of more than 400,000 admissions for delivery from 2020 inpatient delivery claims. The below list does not feature all U.S. states; Health Care Cost Institute analyzed states that had data on at least 400 deliveries attributed to at least five providers in 2020, including 100 vaginal birth deliveries and 100 C-section deliveries.

  1. Alaska: $21,535
  2. California: $21,139
  3. New York: $20,092
  4. Oregon: $19,837
  5. Connecticut: $19,371
  6. Washington: $18,192
  7. West Virginia: $17,842
  8. Maine: $17,486
  9. Florida: $17,340
  10. Massachusetts: $17,285
  11. Wisconsin: $16,917
  12. Delaware: $16,618
  13. Georgia: $16,616
  14. Minnesota: $16,319
  15. Colorado: $16,317
  16. Montana: $16,239
  17. District of Columbia: $16,092
  18. Virginia: $15,221
  19. Indiana: $14,826
  20. Pennsylvania: $14,714
  21. South Dakota: $14,016
  22. Nevada: $13,969
  23. South Carolina: $13,658
  24. North Carolina: $13,327
  25. Illinois: $13,320
  26. Utah: $13,095
  27. Ohio: $13,048
  28. Texas: $12,992
  29. New Mexico: $12,791
  30. Arizona: $12,491
  31. Iowa: $12,126
  32. Kentucky: $12,048
  33. Louisiana: $11,990
  34. Kansas: $11,876
  35. Michigan: $11,827
  36. Oklahoma: $11,705
  37. Missouri: $11,242
  38. Arkansas: $10,177

