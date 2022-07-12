Average commercial insurance payment for childbirth, state by state

The average employer-sponsored health plan payment for childbirth is highest in Alaska and lowest in Arkansas, according to an analysis from the Health Care Cost Institute.

Below are the average payments under commercial employer-sponsored health insurance for overall childbirth (cesarean section and vaginal births) in 37 states and Washington, D.C., ranked in descending order. Payments for childbirth among people with employer-sponsored health plans include the amounts paid by both the insurer and the patient.

Averages are based on a sample of more than 400,000 admissions for delivery from 2020 inpatient delivery claims. The below list does not feature all U.S. states; Health Care Cost Institute analyzed states that had data on at least 400 deliveries attributed to at least five providers in 2020, including 100 vaginal birth deliveries and 100 C-section deliveries.