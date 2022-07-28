Arkansas medical center now known as Baxter Health

Baxter Regional Medical Center will now be known as Baxter Health, a first step in its rebranding, the Mountain Home, Ark.-based hospital said July 27.

The renamed hospital said it hopes the rebranding will clear up confusing its name with Baxter Healthcare, which makes products for the industry as opposed to offering care, Baxter Health said in a news release.

The medical center also aims to refocus its mission and values with the three- to five-year rebranding rollout to the 11 northern Arkansas counties it serves.

"The entire new branding strategy is driven around the new mission and purpose which serve as a guide for the new brand," said Ron Peterson, president and CEO of Baxter Health. "A new set of eight core values outlines how the Baxter Health family exemplifies the Baxter difference, specifically through patient interaction in order to provide compassionate care beyond measure."