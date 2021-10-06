AMA adds CPT codes for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The American Medical Association on Oct. 6 added Current Procedural Terminology codes for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine candidate and administration of the vaccine.  

The provisional codes will become effective if and when the FDA grants emergency use authorization or full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. 

The AMA said it published the code now to ensure providers are prepared in advance of the FDA decision.

"The AMA supports the goal of extending COVID-19 immunization protection to a broader age range of children," said AMA President Gerald Harmon, MD. 

The AMA added the following codes:

  • 91307, the Pfizer vaccine product code for pediatric patients
  • 0071A, the vaccine administration code for the first dose for pediatric patients
  • 0072A, the vaccine administration code for the second dose for pediatric patients
 

