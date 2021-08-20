Advocate Aurora's net income climbs to $738.8M

Advocate Aurora Health saw its revenue, operating margin and net income increase in the second quarter of 2021, according to financial documents released Aug. 20.

The health system, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., saw its revenue increase to $3.5 billion in the quarter ending June 30. This is a 20 percent increase over the same period last year.

Advocate Aurora saw its expenses rise 5.1 percent to $3.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

After factoring in nonrecurring losses of $13 million, the health system posted an operating income of $213.7 million in the three months ending June 30. In the same period last year with nonrecurring losses, Advocate Aurora posted an operating loss of $217 million.

In the second quarter of 2021, Advocate Aurora posted a nonoperating gain of $545.6 million. Last year, the health system had a nonoperating gain of $627.5 million.

The health system ended the second quarter of 2021 with a net income of $738.8 million. In the same quarter of 2020, Advocate Aurora posted a net income of $407.9 million.

Advocate Aurora said it did not receive any COVID-19 relief funding nor any employee retention tax credits in the three-month period ending June 30.