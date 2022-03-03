AdventHealth's operating income nears $1B in 2021

AdventHealth, a 48-hospital system based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., recorded an operating income of $994.6 million in 2021, according to its recently released financial report. In 2020, the health system recorded an operating income of $694 million.

In the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2021, the health system recorded a revenue of $14.9 billion, up 17.9 percent from the same period in 2020. The revenue gain was largely attributed to a boost in net patient service revenue which grew more than 20 percent year over year.

AdventHealth also saw its expenses rise in 2021 to $13.9 billion, up $2 billion from the $11.9 billion recorded in 2020.

After factoring in investment gains of $517.7 million, AdventHealth ended the period with a net income of $1.5 billion in 2021. In 2020, the health system recorded a net income of $914.8 million.