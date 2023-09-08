9 more key statistics to note from Moody's hospital report

Operating margins fell to "unsustainable levels" in 2022, according to a Sept. 7 Moody's report. Here, Becker's breaks down more of the key comparative statistics to come out of the report using 2022 data.

How the 50 largest system and hospital medians compare with the report's overall figures:

Operating margin of 0.5 percent vs. -0.3 percent

Days' cash on hand 220 vs. 206

Debt to cash flow 3.2x vs. 3.6x

How the 50 smallest system and hospital medians compare with the report's overall figures:

Operating margin of -3 percent vs. -0.3 percent

Days' cash on hand 176 vs. 206

Debt to cash flow 3.9x vs. 3.6x

How data compares in the different regions:

Operating margin by region compared with overall median of -0.3 percent

Midwest (-0.4 percent) Northeast (-1.4 percent) South (0 percent) West (0.1 percent)

Days' cash on hand by region compared with overall median of 206

Midwest (216) Northeast (160) South (204) West (223)

Debt to cash flow by region compared to overall median of 3.6x

Midwest (3.3x) Northeast (4.6x) South (3.6x) West (3.6x)