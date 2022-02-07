9 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Centennial Peaks Hospital (Louisville, Colo.)

3. Clay County Medical Center (Clay Center, Kan.)

4. Holdenville (Okla.) General Hospital

5. George C. Grape Community Hospital (Hamburg, Iowa)

6. Parkside Hospital (Tulsa, Okla.)

7. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital

8. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.)

9. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)