8 health systems with boosted outlooks

Here are eight health systems that recently had their outlooks upgraded by Fitch Ratings or Moody's Investors Service.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health systems were compiled from credit rating reports.

Asante Health's rating was upgraded to stable from negative by Fitch. The revision is supported by the successful implementation of the operational turnaround plan that improved results in fiscal 2024, Fitch said. Asante has an "A+" rating with Fitch.

Children's Hospital Colorado's rating was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects Moody's projection that the Aurora-based system will maintain solid days cash on hand and continue its margin recovery. Children's has an "A1" rating with the agency.

Dartmouth Health's rating was revised to stable from negative. The upgrade reflects Fitch's belief that the Lebanon, N.H.-based system's management has taken a sustainable approach to operational improvement. The system has an "A" rating with Fitch.

Eisenhower Health's rating was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects the Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based system's strong revenue growth and good operating performance, Moody's said. Eisenhower has a "Baa2" rating with Moody's.

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport's (Miss.) outlook was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The revision reflects the system's continued solid operating performance and expectations for additional operating cash flow growth over the next two years, Moody's said. The system has a "Baa2" rating with the agency.

ProMedica's outlook was upgraded to positive from stable by Moody's. The upgrade reflects the Toledo, Ohio-based system's successful completion of corporate restructuring initiatives and greater discipline managing core operations, Moody's said. ProMedica has a "Ba2" rating with Moody's.

Scripps Health's outlook was upgraded to stable from negative by Fitch. The revision reflects the San Diego-based system's materially improved financial performance in fiscal 2024, Fitch said. Scripps has an "AA" rating with the agency.

WakeMed Health's outlook was revised to stable from negative by Fitch. The revision reflects Fitch's expectation that the Raleigh, N.C.-based system will continue to improve operating margins toward levels more consistent with a strong operating risk assessment. WakeMed has an "A+" rating with Fitch.