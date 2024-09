741 hospitals selected for CMS' next alternative pay model, by state

CMS published the list of acute care hospitals selected for its next episode-based alternative payment model, TEAM.

TEAM stands for "Transforming Episode Accountability Model," and is the next evolution of the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced and Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement models. TEAM will begin Jan. 1, 2026 and last five years. Hospitals were selected using the Core Based Statistical areas, and hospitals located in the identified regions are required to participate.

The model was designed based on lessons learned from the previous models and input from stakeholders. Selected hospitals will coordinate care for traditional Medicare beneficiaries undergoing certain procedures and be responsible for the cost and quality of care for the surgical episode as well as 30 days after patients are discharged from the hospital. The procedures within the bundle are:

Lower extremity joint replacement

Hip femur fracture treatment

Spinal fusion

Coronary artery bypass graft

Major bowel procedure

CMS will require selected hospitals to participate, and there is a one-time voluntary opt-in for other hospitals until the last day of their BPCI Advanced model or the last day of the CJR model performance year.

Below is a list of the 741 selected hospitals by state: