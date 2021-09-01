67 financial benchmarks for health system executives

Health system leaders use benchmarking as a way to determine how their organizations stack up against both local and regional peers.

Below are 67 financial benchmarks, including key ratios for health systems, as well as revenue and margin metrics, broken down by rating category.

Key balance sheet metrics, ratios:

Source: Fitch Ratings' "2021 Median Ratios: Not-for-Profit Hospitals and Healthcare Systems" report. It was released Aug. 3.

1. Cash on hand: 255 days

2. Accounts receivable: 44.6 days

3. Cushion ratio: 29x

4. Current liabilities: 95 days

5. Cash to debt: 169.9 percent

6. Cash to adjusted debt: 161.1 percent

7. Operating margin: 1.3 percent

8. Operating EBITDA margin: 6.7 percent

9. Excess margin: 3.1 percent

10. EBITDA margin: 8.5 percent

11. Net adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA: -2.6 percent

12. Personnel costs as percent of total operating revenue: 55 percent

13. EBITDA debt service coverage: 3.9x

14. Operating EBITDA debt service coverage: 3.2x

15. Maximum annual debt service as percent of revenues: 2.2 percent

16. Debt to EBITDA ratio: 4.4x

17. Debt to capitalization: 35.2 percent

18. Average age of plant: 11.4 years

19. Capital expenditures as percent of depreciation expense: 110.1 percent

Margins, revenue financial benchmarks broken down by rating category:

Source: S&P Global Ratings "U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care System Median Financial Ratios — 2019 vs. 2021" report." The report was released Aug. 30.

"AA+" rating

20. Net patient service revenue: $4.16 billion

21. Total operating revenue: $4.43 billion

22. Operating margin: 4.5 percent

23. Operating EBIDA margin: 11.3 percent

24. Excess margin: 5.5 percent

25. EBIDA margin: 12.2 percent

"AA" rating

26. Net patient service revenue: $3.98 billion

27. Total operating revenue: $4.95 billion

28. Operating margin: 3.2 percent

29. Operating EBIDA margin: 8.3 percent

30. Excess margin: 5.8 percent

31. EBIDA margin: 10.7 percent

"AA-" rating

32. Net patient service revenue: $3.08 billion

33. Total operating revenue: $3.41 billion

34. Operating margin: 1.9 percent

35. Operating EBIDA margin: 7.1 percent

36. Excess margin: 4.1 percent

37. EBIDA margin: 9.2 percent

"A+" rating

38. Net patient service revenue: $2.26 billion

39. Total operating revenue: $2.55 billion

40. Operating margin: 3 percent

41. Operating EBIDA margin: 7.1 percent

41. Excess margin: 5.5 percent

43. EBIDA margin: 10.9 percent

"A" rating

44. Net patient service revenue: $2.69 billion

45. Total operating revenue: $3.07 billion

46. Operating margin: 0.7 percent

47. Operating EBIDA margin: 6.6 percent

48. Excess margin: 5.5 percent

49. EBIDA margin: 2.3 percent

"A-" rating

50. Net patient service revenue: $2.08 billion

51. Total operating revenue: $2.69 billion

52. Operating margin: 0.6 percent

53. Operating EBIDA margin: 6.7 percent

54. Excess margin: 2.4 percent

55. EBIDA margin: 8 percent

"BBB+" rating

56. Net patient service revenue: $1.85 billion

57. Total operating revenue: $2.27 billion

58. Operating margin: -0.2 percent

59. Operating EBIDA margin: 5 percent

60. Excess margin: 0.5 percent

61. EBIDA margin: 6 percent

"BBB" rating

62. Net patient service revenue: $2.96 billion

63. Total operating revenue: $4.11 billion

64. Operating margin: -3.2 percent

65. Operating EBIDA margin: 1.6 percent

66. Excess margin: -2 percent

67. EBIDA margin: 2.8 percent