6 systems and their debt levels

More health systems revealed their debt levels as second-quarter and full fiscal year results were reported in September. Some of the information below on such debt levels is also taken from credit rating reports.

St. Louis-based Ascension reported long-term debt of $6.3 billion as of June 30 with total liabilities of $15.6 billion as the 140-hospital system stated a $3 billion operating loss Sept. 14. Ascension's net debt level remains favorable compared with peers, Fitch said Sept. 26 when revising the system's outlook to negative.



Chicago-based CommonSpirit revealed total debt of $18.4 billion when it reported full-year results for the fiscal year ending June 30. That figure compared with $15.4 billion as of June 30 2022.



Trinity Health reported long-term debt of $6.8 billion as of June 30 when the Livonia, Mich.-based system revealed an operating loss of $431.6 million Sept. 29. The 88-hospital system's total liabilities were $13.95 billion.



Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System revealed long-term debt of $502.7 million and total liabilities of $1.3 billion as it reported an operating loss of $93.5 million for the fiscal year ending June 30. The 17-hospital system reported net income of $193.3 million for the period.



Philadelphia-based Temple University Health revealed long-term debt totaling $395.5 million as of June 30 with total liabilities of $1.2 billion when the three-hospital system reported an operating loss of $63.8 million.



West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health had $1.6 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30, Fitch said as the rating agency downgraded the three-hospital system to "CCC" Sept. 19. Operating losses for the fiscal year totaled $137 million.