5 hospitals hiring revenue cycle VPs

Below are five hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., seeks a vice president of region financial operations.

2. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit seeks a vice president of consumer insights and experience.

3. Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash., seeks a vice president of finance.

4. Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver seeks a vice president of finance.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Hospitals return $2.3B in federal COVID-19 aid

Hospitals fail to tell uninsured COVID-19 patients their bills are covered, NPR finds

9 hospitals with strong finances

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.