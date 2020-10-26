5 hospitals hiring revenue cycle VPs
Below are five hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents during the past few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind., seeks a vice president of region financial operations.
2. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit seeks a vice president of consumer insights and experience.
3. Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash., seeks a vice president of finance.
4. Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
5. Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver seeks a vice president of finance.
