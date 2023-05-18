46% of primary care physicians receive revenue from value-based models: survey

Value-based payment models are increasing across the healthcare system, but less than half of primary care physicians say their practice receives revenue from a value-based payment model, according to a survey from The Commonwealth Fund.

The survey was published in April and analyzed responses from more than 1,000 U.S. physicians.

Four key takeaways:

1. Forty-four percent of primary care physicians said their practice receives fee-for-service payments that are not linked to care quality, and 56 percent receive FFS payments that are tied to quality of care. Seventy-one percent of physicians said their practice receives revenue from either of those FFS models.

2. Thirty percent of physicians participate in shared savings models, and 32 percent of physicians participate in capitation- or population-based payment models. Forty-six percent of physicians said their practice receives revenue from either of those value-based models.

3. Practices with five or more physicians, those part of large integrated practices, or those in suburban or urban areas were more likely to receive value-based payments.

4. Primary care physicians in practices receiving value-based payments were more likely to participate in ACOs (66 percent vs. 24 percent) or patient-centered medical homes (53 percent vs. 30 percent) compared to those not receiving value-based payments.





