46 jobs cut at New York health system

St. Lawrence Health System, a three hospital network based in Potsdam, N.Y., will lay off 46 employees, according to WWNY-TV. The organization previously cut 25 jobs.

"While there has been some improvement shown during recent months in our utilization, patient volumes for most services still remain below prior year activity and significantly less than budgeted forecasts," St. Lawrence President and CEO David Acker told the publication.

Most affected employees were part-time, per diem or temporary jobs, according to the report.

Laid-off employees will receive health insurance through Aug. 31.

The health system previously furloughed 427 employees to help shore up finances due to the pandemic. Furloughed positions that were not eliminated will be recalled by August, according to WWNY.

