27 providers honored for high performance in revenue cycle

The Healthcare Financial Management Association recently announced the winners of its 2022 Map Award for high performance in revenue cycle.

The Map Award recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, according to a June 26 Healthcare Financial Management Association news release. The award also recognizes that the providers implemented patient-centered recommendations and best practices, focused on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.

Twenty-seven providers received the awards across five categories: hospital systems, individual hospitals, integrated delivery systems, critical access hospitals and physician practices.

Here are the winners by category:

Hospital systems

Adena Health System (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Ballad Health (Johnson City, Tenn.)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Covenant Health (Bangor and Lewiston Maine; Nashua, N.H.)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Summit Healthcare (Show Low, Ariz.)

ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.)

Individual hospitals

AnMed Health (Anderson, S.C.)

Christus St. Michael Health System (Texarkana, Texas)

Emerson Hospital (Concord, Mass.)

Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville, Ohio)

Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center (Westwood, N.J.)

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Integrated delivery systems

Dartmouth Health (Lebanon, N.H.)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

Intermountain Healthcare, formerly SCL Health (Broomfield, Colo.)

Critical access hospitals

Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital (Lebanon, N.H.)

Henry County Health Center (Mount Pleasant, Iowa)

Van Diest Medical Center (Webster City, Iowa)

Physician practices