2 firms, 7 RCM company acquisitions

Two firms recently announced a flurry of moves that saw them collectively acquire seven revenue cycle management companies.

Med-Metrix acquired two of those companies. The first of those deals was for Hospital Billing & Collection Service. Med-Metrix said the acquisitions will bolster its end-to-end RCM offerings with HBCS' patient financial engagement tools and insurance reimbursement capabilities.

In the other deal, Med-Metrix acquired Healthcare Receivable Specialists, a company providing a suite of technology-enabled eligibility management services. Med-Metrix said that the acquisition further enhances its end-to-end revenue cycle management offerings with HRSI's Medicaid eligibility services.

The other five companies were acquired by process management company Provana. The acquired companies are Account Matters, CIS, To the Point Billing Solutions, ACI Therapy Billing, and Central Iowa Medical Billing.

Provana said that the five companies it has acquired bring a "wealth of industry knowledge, a strong client base, and a talented workforce," bolstering the firm's ability to deliver high-quality RCM services.