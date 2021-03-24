11 hospitals, health system seeking RCM talent
Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Boston Medical Center is seeking a middle revenue cycle director.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a patient account analyst for its hospital collections management department.
- Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle and a revenue cycle applications specialist.
- Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle applications analyst.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a revenue specialist.
