11 hospitals, health system seeking RCM talent

Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.

  2. Boston Medical Center is seeking a middle revenue cycle director.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a patient account analyst for its hospital collections management department.

  4. Grady Health System (Atlanta) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle and a revenue cycle applications specialist.

  5. Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  6. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.

  7. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director.

  8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  9. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst

  10. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking a revenue cycle applications analyst.

  11. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a revenue specialist.

