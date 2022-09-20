10 states with the highest, lowest average price for ambulance service with advanced life support

Andrew Cass

The average price for ambulance service with advanced life support is highest among California providers and lowest among North Carolina providers, according to an analysis conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists. 

Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed claims in its national database for Fiscal Year 2021, according to the report shared with Becker's

10 states with the highest average price 

1. California: $2,407

2. Rhode Island: $2,267.84

3. Massachusetts: $2,127.49

4. New Jersey: $2,094.75 

5. Minnesota: $1,796.09

6. Hawaii: $1,673.89 

7. Connecticut: $1,601.73

8. Oregon: $1,543.50

9. Utah: $1,499.35

10. Arkansas: $1,377.07

10 states with the lowest average price 

1. North Carolina: $661.50

2. New Mexico: $669.22 

3. Virginia: $683.55

4. South Carolina: $698.07

5. Alabama: $716.62

5. Kansas: $716.62

5. Maryland: $716.62

8. Florida: $718.89

9. Georgia: $764.96

10. West Virginia: $781.34

