10 states with highest coding rates for social-determinants-of-health diagnoses

In 2021, 4.6 percent of Nevada's inpatient claims contained a social determinant of health diagnosis code, the highest percentage in the U.S, according to a study conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed 8.4 million inpatient claims from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, at 5,757 hospitals to determine the incidence rate among social-determinants-of-health diagnosis codes, according to the report emailed to Becker's Aug. 25.

The most used codes were those for homelessness; disappearance and death of family members; problems related to living alone; problems related to living in a residential institution; and problems in relationship with a spouse or partner.

The following are the 10 states with the highest percentage of social-determinants-of-health diagnosis claims:

1. Nevada — 4.6 percent

t-2. Colorado — 3.8 percent

t-2. California — 3.8 percent

4. Hawaii — 3.4 percent

5. Arizona — 3.3 percent

6. Alaska — 3.2 percent

7. Maryland — 3 percent

8. Kansas — 2.9 percent

9. North Carolina — 2.8 percent

10. Massachusetts — 2.7 percent