10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

2. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue integrity manager.

3. Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare, based in Pomona, Calif., seeks an assistant director of revenue cycle.

4. Cooper University Health Care, based in Camden, N.J., is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

5. Grand View Health, based in Sellersville, Pa., seeks a director of revenue cycle.

6. Howard University Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., seeks an associate vice president of revenue cycle.

7. ProMedica, based in Toledo, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

8. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

9. Steward Health Care, based in Dallas, seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations.

10. UVA Medical Center, based in Charlottesville, Va., seeks a senior revenue cycle operations analyst.