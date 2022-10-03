10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle, in Marysville, Calif.

2. Cooper University Health Care, based in Camden, N.J., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

3. Cottage Health, based in Santa Barbara, Calif, seeks a manager of revenue integrity in Goleta, Calif.

4. Jefferson Health, based in Philadelphia, seeks a director of revenue cycle.

5. Larkin Community Hospital, based in South Miami, Fla., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

6. Olathe (Kan.) Health seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

7. Parkview Health, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., seeks a revenue analyst.

8. Providence (R.I.) Community Health seeks a revenue cycle system application coordinator in Warwick, R.I.

9. Yakima Valley Memorial, based in Yakima, Wash., seeks a revenue cycle representative.

10. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health seeks a revenue cycle system analyst.