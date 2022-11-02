10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
- Perry County Memorial Hospital (Evansville, Ind.)
- Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)
- Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)
- Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.)
- Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)
- Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital
- Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)
- Cumberland Hall Hospital (Hopkinsville, Ky.)
- Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center
- Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton, Ark.)