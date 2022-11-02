10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

  1. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Evansville, Ind.)

  2. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) 

  3. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  4. Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.) 

  5. Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

  6. Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital

  7. Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)

  8. Cumberland Hall Hospital (Hopkinsville, Ky.) 

  9. Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

  10. Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton, Ark.)

