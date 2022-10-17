10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

  1. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)

  2. Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis, Ala.)

  3. Northwest Health - Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  4. Kiowa (Kan.) District Healthcare

  5. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)

  6. South City Hospital (St. Louis)

  7. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Evansville, Ind.)

  8. Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

  9. Stephens Memorial Hospital (Breckenridge, Texas)

  10. NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem (New York City)

