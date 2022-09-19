10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
- Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)
- Avolleyes Hospital (Marksville, La.)
- Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)
- Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)
- Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga, Ala.)
- Kindred Hospitals (La Mirada, Calif.)
- Sweetwater (Tenn.) Hospital Association
- Firelands Regional Medical Center (Sandusky, Ohio)
- Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska)
- Kiowa (Kan.) District Hospital