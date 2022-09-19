10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

  1. Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)

  2. Avolleyes Hospital (Marksville, La.) 

  3. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  4. Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)

  5. Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga, Ala.)

  6. Kindred Hospitals (La Mirada, Calif.) 

  7. Sweetwater (Tenn.) Hospital Association

  8. Firelands Regional Medical Center (Sandusky, Ohio)

  9. Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska)

  10. Kiowa (Kan.) District Hospital

