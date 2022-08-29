10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

  1. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)

  2. Avoyelles Hospital (Marksville, La.)

  3. Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)

  4. Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center

  5. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  6. Minden (La.) Medical Center

  7. Firelands Regional Medical Center (Sandusky, Ohio)

  8. Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)

  9. Hunter Ambrose International (Portland, Ore.)

  10. Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon, Idaho)

