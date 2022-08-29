10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
- Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)
- Avoyelles Hospital (Marksville, La.)
- Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)
- Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center
- Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)
- Minden (La.) Medical Center
- Firelands Regional Medical Center (Sandusky, Ohio)
- Red River Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)
- Hunter Ambrose International (Portland, Ore.)
- Steele Memorial Medical Center (Salmon, Idaho)