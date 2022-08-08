10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Willapa Harbor Hospital (South Bend, Wash.)
- Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)
- Delta Health the Medical Center (Greenville, Miss.)
- Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa)
- Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)
- Minden (La.) Medical Center
- El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center
- Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska)
- Sage Memorial Hospital (Ganado, Ariz.)