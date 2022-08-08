10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Willapa Harbor Hospital (South Bend, Wash.) 

  2. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)

  3. Delta Health the Medical Center (Greenville, Miss.)

  4. Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa) 

  5. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  6. Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)

  7. Minden (La.) Medical Center

  8. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

  9. Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska)

  10. Sage Memorial Hospital (Ganado, Ariz.)

